Kids invited to design ‘supercar of the future’

MCLAREN has launched a competition for children, asking them to design a “Supercar of the Future”.

One lucky winner will get their design produced as a 3D scale model by McLaren’s top design team.

The prize includes a VIP tour of Woking’s world-famous McLaren Technology Centre and McLaren Production Centre to see how real supercars are designed and made.

McLaren Automotive launched the competition on BBC’s Blue Peter children’s programme, aiming to demonstrate use of science, engineering and design skills in an exciting real-world environment as part of its long-standing support for STEM subjects.

“Working with CBBC’s Blue Peter on this competition to get kids to design their supercar of the future is an exciting and fun way to get them to apply all of their design, science and technical creativity,” said Mandeep Dhatt, executive director of HR for McLaren Automotive.

The winner will have the opportunity to meet with McLaren’s leading designers and engineers and see their winning design brought to life before the model is unveiled on Blue Peter. They will also win a ride in a McLaren supercar with celebrity driver The Stig, as well as being awarded a coveted Blue Peter badge.

In the show, which can still be seen on the BBC iPlayer, presenter Richie Driss goes behind the scenes at McLaren to find out how you get started in supercar design.

Richie meets Rob Melville, McLaren Automotive’s design director, who explains why a supercar should look fantastic, have sensational performance and push the boundaries of what already exists.

Also in the film is materials engineer Ella Podmore, who talks about the importance of choosing the right materials to help make a car lighter and faster.

Lighter vehicles are able to deliver better performance and be more energy efficient which is why entrants to the competition are asked to consider how their car is powered, its impact on the environment and to describe what materials it is made from. They are also asked to choose one outstanding feature of their design and explain why they are proud of it.

“It’s a great way to showcase how kids can use those skills in the real-world, having to follow the same thought processes and tackle the same challenges as our designers and engineers like Rob and Ella do every day at McLaren,” added Mandeep. “I’m looking forward to seeing what amazing idea wins our top prize.”

The competition is open to children between the ages of 6 and 15 years old. More information on the competition and full terms and conditions can be found on the Blue Peter website – go to bbc.co.uk/cbbc/shows/blue-peter. The competition closes on Wednesday June 10.