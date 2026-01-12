Sheerwater slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Abbey Rangers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Sheers nearly scored in the second minute when Abbey keeper Cairo Richards tipped Elliot York’s powerful shot over the bar.
Abbey’s Danilo Cadete was causing problems down the right-hand side with his crosses and the visitors took the lead on 12 minutes when Cadete’s cross was well finished by Dan Bone.
The Sheers nearly got back on level terms five minutes later when Aiden Larkin’s fierce shot was palmed away by Richards.
Sheerwater keeper Drew Churchwell made a double save on 24 minutes, firstly from Noah Ingham-Wright’s bullet of a shot before saving the follow up from Jordan Sarfo.
Abbey continued to press and nearly doubled their advantage when Cadete’s effort hit the crossbar.
The Sheers almost equalised when Jake Horn won the ball back and fed York, whose shot went over the Abbey goal.
The hosts went close again on 31 minutes when Larkin’s cross was knocked onto the upright, and two minutes later Ben Portbury turned in the area and hit a shot goalwards that needed more pace to trouble Richards.
Abbey had a good chance in the 34th minute when Cadete’s cross found Bone, who scuffed his shot. The Sheers went down the other end of the pitch, and George Mackie’s shot was saved by Richards.
Sheerwater had one more chance before half-time. Callum Mackie’s cross on 41 minutes found York, whose header was off target.
The Sheers got back on level terms in the 53rd minute when Larkin’s free kick found the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
The visitors scored their winner on 74 minutes when substitute Luke Robertson fired his finish past Churchwell.
Sheerwater will host Chipstead in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday, January 17 (3pm kick-off).
By Trevor Wenden
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.