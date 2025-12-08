Sheerwater won 3-2 against Balham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Sheers took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Tommy Whitby fired home from 25 yards out.
Balham equalised on 71 minutes from the penalty spot, with James Anderson making no mistake from the spot.
The Sheers regained the lead on 74 minutes when Whitby whipped a ball into the box that Harvey Valter headed home.
Action from Sheerwater's 3-2 win against Balham (Photo: Dan Eicke) (Dan Eicke)
Valter made it 3-1 on 84 minutes when he rifled a shot into the far corner before Mark Palmer headed home in stoppage time to make it 3-2.
By Trevor Wenden
