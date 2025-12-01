Sheerwater slipped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Corinthian-Casuals in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Sheers produced a positive performance but suffered a late sucker punch as Gabriel Odunaike’s 89th-minute winner gave the Casuals all three points.
The hosts were quick out of the blocks and nearly took the lead in the sixth minute when Callum Mackie’s long ball found new signing Lucas Boxall, whose volley missed the target.
The visitors almost broke the deadlock on 16 minutes when Clayton Afonso’s overhead bicycle kick forced an excellent save from Sheers keeper Drew Churchwell.
The Sheers went close twice in quick succession through Boxall and Aidan Larkin, although the visitors nearly took the lead on 21 minutes when Kieron Scantlebury broke through Sheerwater’s defence and fired his shot against the post with just Churchwell to beat.
On 25 minutes Larkin and Harvey Valter combined to set up a good chance for Razza Ajibola, whose shot went past the post.
Ajibola found Boxall in a dangerous area in the 36th minute, but Boxall did not get enough power on his shot to trouble visiting keeper Sanghyun Baek.
The Sheers went close again on 38 minutes when Boxall found Valter, who crossed to Mackie at the far post, but Mackie’s effort went over the bar.
The visitors took the lead early in the second half when Andre Coker’s free kick from the edge of the penalty area wrongfooted Churchwell and found the back of the net.
The Sheers got back on level terms on 87 minutes through Jake Horn, but the visitors regained the lead when Hakeem Adelakun’s ball into the box was prodded home by Odunaike.
The hosts pushed for a late equaliser, but the Casuals ran the clock down and claimed all three points.
By Trevor Wenden
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.