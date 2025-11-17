Sheerwater lost 4-3 at home to Epsom & Ewell in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The visitors took the lead early on when Tom Collins headed home, and Collins doubled Epsom’s advantage just before half-time.
The Sheers pulled a goal back on 47 minutes when Elliot York headed home, and the hosts were back on level terms on 51 minutes when Harvey Valter dinked the ball over Epsom keeper Sam Nabbad.
Epsom regained the lead through Brendan Murphy-McVey’s stunning shot, but George Mackie slid the ball home to make it 3-3.
Callum O’Keefe scored Epsom’s winner when he calmly rounded Sheers keeper Drew Churchwell to score.
By Trevor Wenden
