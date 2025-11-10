Sheerwater’s impressive FA Vase run came to an end with a 4-0 defeat at Tunbridge Wells in the second round proper on Saturday afternoon.
Tunbridge Wells took the lead in the tenth minute when Regan Corke’s pass played in Rory Ward, who fired past Sheers keeper Drew Churchwell.
Corke then doubled the home side’s advantage on 33 minutes.
The home side went 3-0 up on 74 minutes when Christian Lawal’s free kick swerved into the top left-hand corner of the net.
Action from Sheerwater's 4-0 defeat at Tunbridge Wells (Photo: Dan Eicke) (Dan Eicke)
Tunbridge Wells then scored their fourth of the afternoon on 94 minutes through D’Armando Lawrence.
By Trevor Wenden
