Aiden Larkin scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Sheerwater won 2-1 at home to Badshot Lea in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday afternoon.
The Sheers controlled the opening 15 minutes, with Badshot Lea sitting back in defence.
However, on 19 minutes the visitors took the lead when Louis Pask’s through ball played in Brandon Vangrove, who went round Sheers keeper Drew Churchwell and finished calmly to put the Baggies in front.
Sheerwater responded positively to that setback and started to create chances, with Tommy Whitby cutting in and hitting a shot that forced visiting keeper Jonas Cody to make a save at his near post on 21 minutes.
The Sheers went close again a minute later when Harvey Valter’s shot from the edge of the Baggies’ area hit the foot of the post.
Larkin sent George Mackie through on goal just before the break, but Cody came out and blocked his shot.
Sheerwater ended the first half a goal down despite having the better chances and better possession of the ball.
The Sheers got back on level terms in the first minute of the second half when Alfie Burton’s ball into the box found Valter, who smashed the ball into the net.
The Baggies responded when Stan Jones found Luis Hamblin, who shot wide of the goal.
Cody made a good save to deny Valter before Valter went close again with a shot that went over the bar and Whitby was denied by Cody.
Larkin’s shot in the closing stages went just wide of the post, before the Sheers took the lead in added time in bizarre circumstances. Cody took a quick goal kick which hit the retreating Larkin in the box, and Larkin reacted quickly to tap the ball into the net.
By Trevor Wenden
