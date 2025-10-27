Sheerwater produced a composed performance to win 2-0 at Guildford City in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Sheers dominated possession in the first half but were unable to find a breakthrough.
Sheerwater took the lead in the 61st minute. A driven cross from Aidan Larkin was brought under control by Ethan Leeks, before Harvey Valter took over and glided past two defenders before confidently firing home with his left foot.
The Sheers sealed the three points in the 90th minute when Tom Gardner rose highest at the back post to head home and make it 2-0.
Action from Sheerwater's 2-0 win at Guildford City (Photo: Dan Eicke) (Dan Eicke)
By Chris Machay
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.