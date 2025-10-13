Sheerwater hit six of the best as they won 6-2 at home to Camberley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday afternoon.
The Sheers were quick out of the traps and had their first strike at goal in the opening minute, but Alfie Burton’s effort lacked the power to trouble Camberley keeper Dom West.
Camberley went straight up the field and nearly took the lead when Josh Ewing’s near-post attempt was blocked for a corner.
Sheerwater went close in the tenth minute, but Mikhail McLaughlin’s header looped wide of the target.
Ewing raced through on goal for the Krooners two minutes later, but Sheers keeper Drew Churchwell was alert and quickly cleared the danger.
The Sheers opened the scoring on 19 minutes. Kareem Foster went down the left and had two attempts on goal before the ball fell to Aiden Larkin, who set up McLaughlin to smash the ball home.
The home side almost doubled their advantage in the 29th minute when Ben Portbury fed Larkin, whose cross into the box found Razza Ajibola, but Ajibola headed wide of the Camberley goal.
Ajibola made amends two minutes later when he broke through Camberley’s backline and controlled a ball from Portbury and slotted home to make it 2-0.
Sheerwater pushed for a third and went close on 38 minutes when Foster evaded two tackles and set up Burton, who shot well wide of the target.
Camberley had the ball in the back of Sheerwater’s net three minutes later, but the effort was disallowed for offside.
Camberley’s Oscar Larrieu-Price then sent in a threatening cross that Churchwell did well to take out of the air.
The Sheers had one more chance before the break when Callum Mackie’s long-range effort was well saved by West, as Sheerwater ended the first half with a commanding 2-0 lead.
Sheerwater continued to dominate after the break and went 3-0 up in the opening minute of the second half when Elliott York set up Burton to score.
The Sheers scored a fourth shortly afterwards when Larkin’s neat flick found York, who fired his effort past West to make it 4-0.
The home side almost made it 5-0 in the 51st minute when Foster’s corner found York, who headed just past the upright.
Camberley pulled a goal back on 63 minutes when Mikey Milchev-Szczepaniak outmuscled Portbury for the ball and scored, despite Churchwell’s valiant effort to try to prevent the ball entering the net.
Sheerwater were straight back on the front foot and almost went 5-1 up three minutes later when Larkin’s effort hit the post.
The Sheers did make it 5-1 in the 74th minute when Harvey Valter burst forward and buried the ball from 18 yards out into the corner of the Camberley net.
The home side scored their sixth on 80 minutes when their best move of the match led to Ethan Leeks playing in Emeka Okakpu to fire past West for 6-1.
Camberley pulled another goal back on 90 minutes when Archie Mills’ central free kick from just outside Sheerwater’s penalty area flew into the top left-hand corner of the net, with Churchwell left rooted to the spot.
By Trevor Wenden
