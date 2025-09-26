Sheerwater suffered late heartbreak as they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at Corinthian-Casuals in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Sheers took the lead in the 36th minute when Harvey Valter drilled the ball into the area and Razza Ajibola looped the ball into the Casuals’ net.
The visitors looked set to pick up all three points, but the Casuals equalised on 86 minutes when Rafael Barbosa’s chip beat Sheers keeper Drew Chuchwell.
Corinthian-Casuals scored a winning goal in stoppage time when a ball was threaded through for Kieran Scantlebury to run onto, and Scantlebury’s finish found the far corner of the net.
By Trevor Wenden
