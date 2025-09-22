Aiden Larkin’s stoppage-time winner fired Sheerwater to a 2-1 win at home to Billingshurst in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase on Saturday afternoon.
The Sheers pressed hard in the early stages and nearly took the lead when Emeka Okakpu sent a curling shot just wide of the Billingshurst goal on six minutes.
The hosts were awarded a penalty on 13 minutes after Kareem Foster was brought down in the box. Okakpu stepped up to take the penalty but hit the upright and Billingshurst cleared the ball away.
The Sheers took the lead on 29 minutes after a delightful ball from Larkin found Foster, who darted in to finish into the bottom corner of the net.
On 38 minutes Billinghurst's Ben Cole fired a strike goalwards that forced a superb save from Sheers keeper Drew Churchwell, and the hosts had to make two further blocks to hold onto their lead.
The Sheers nearly doubled their advantage just before half-time when a quick counter-attack saw Foster deliver a superb cross to the far post, but Tom Gardener failed to connect with his head.
The Sheers went close again on 56 minutes when Callum Mackie sent a cross to Foster, who missed the chance at the far post.
On 65 minutes Billingshurst looked certain to equalise with a tap in, only for Dan Callan to clear the ball away.
The visitors did get back on level terms in the 72nd minute when Matt Hards scored from a tight angle.
The Sheers nearly regained the lead on 89 minutes when Freddie Bailey’s corner found Razza Ajibola, who headed wide of the Billingshurst goal.
The winning goal arrived deep into stoppage time when Larkin jinked past a defender and unleashed a left-foot shot past Billingshurst keeper Josh Measor.
By Trevor Wenden
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.