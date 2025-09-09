Sheerwater continued their impressive away form with a well-earned 3-1 victory at Chipstead in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Sheers looked sharp from the opening whistle, with striker Harvey Valter holding the ball up effectively and linking well with wingers Elliott York and Kareem Foster.
The early pressure paid off after just 12 minutes. Defender Charlie Rose picked out York with one of his trademark raking passes. York danced past two defenders, cut inside onto his right foot, and unleashed a thunderous strike that cannoned in off the far post to give Sheerwater a deserved 1-0 lead.
York nearly doubled his tally moments later with a powerful 25-yard free kick that rattled the upright, as the visitors continued to dominate proceedings.
Chipstead’s Kamran Cambell then produced an accurate cross which saw Connor French head over Sheerwater’s bar.
The home side settled into the game and came close to equalising after a defensive mix-up, but the Sheers’ back line held firm to preserve their narrow lead.
The second goal arrived before the break. A long through ball caused confusion in Chipstead’s defence, allowing Foster to race through. He beat onrushing goalkeeper Mohammed Otuyo to the ball, calmly rounded him and rolled the ball into the net to give the Sheers a 2-0 lead at the interval.
Chipstead came out with renewed energy in the second half and were rewarded on 57 minutes. Marvin Farrell and French combined well well down the right flank, with the latter cutting the ball back for Carl Oblitey, who finished emphatically at the near post to make it 2-1.
The hosts enjoyed a short spell of pressure, but Sheerwater remained composed. Substitute Emeka Okakpu replaced Valter and made an instant impact, using his pace to run in behind and stretch Chipstead’s defence.
The game was put to bed in the 73rd minute. Alfie Burton threaded a precise slide-rule pass through to York, who found himself clean through. Spotting Otuyo rooted to his line, York coolly chipped the ball over him, watching it bounce into the net for his second and Sheerwater’s third of the afternoon.
From there, the Sheers managed the game expertly, keeping possession deep in Chipstead territory and seeing out a well-deserved win.
Sheerwater remain unbeaten on the road and will be looking to carry that momentum into Saturday’s home fixture against Eversley & California (3pm).
By Chris Machay
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.