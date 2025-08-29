Sheerwater produced a superb performance to win 4-1 at Abbey Rangers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Sheers drove forward from the start with Elliott York’s shot going close before York set up Emeka Okakpu with a perfect delivery, but Okakpu headed over the bar.
The Sheers opened the scoring on ten minutes with Kareem Foster hitting the target after his first shot was parried by Abbey keeper Adam Longman.
Abbey drew level on 12 minutes with their first attack from a cross from the left-hand side that Aaron Petch hit home despite a challenge from Sheerwater’s Tom Gardener.
Both sides then had chances to go ahead, but the score remained 1-1 at half-time.
Sheerwater regained the lead on 53 minutes. York's free kick was blocked before Foster’s follow up was blocked, but Rahman Ajibola then pounced to score.
The Sheers went 3-1 ahead on 70 minutes. York’s initial shot was blocked and substitute Harvey Valter was lurking in the area and found the back of the net with his first touch of the ball.
The visitors put the game to bed in stoppage time when Valter scored his second of the game.
Sheerwater followed that impressive win with a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Sutton Common Rovers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The visitors were reduced to ten men on 82 minutes when Ruebuan Zamorano received a second yellow card.
The visitors scored the only goal of the game on 88 minutes. Substitute Harlem-Lee Bouchez was sent clear down the left-hand side, cut in and found the back of the net despite Sheerwater keeper Drew Churchwell advancing to close down the threat.
Sheerwater nearly equalised when Ethan Leeks’ header was well saved by Sutton Common Rovers keeper Emmanuel Olajide.
By Trevor Wenden
