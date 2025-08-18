Sheerwater won 2-1 at Eversley & California in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The visitors should have taken the lead on ten minutes when Elliott York passed to Alfie Burton, who shot wide of the target from close range.
The Sheers opened the scoring on 44 minutes. Harvey Valter’s free kick was followed up by Razza Ajibola, who headed goalwards, and Charlie Rose followed up to head home and put the Sheers in front.
In the second half the first real chance fell to the Sheers, with Rose delivering a cross to Valter who headed goalwards, but the home side managed to clear their lines.
The Boars levelled the scores on 61 minutes. A long ball from the right-hand side appeared to be drifting out wide on the far side but stayed in and was delivered back into Sheerwater’s area from Ollie Nayes to Ciaran Carolan, who made no mistake and fired home.
The Sheers regained the lead on 69 minutes. A long throw by York eluded the packed penalty area and ran out to the far side where the ball was volleyed home by Freddie Bailey.
The visitors had a number of chances to score a third. On 73 minutes Bailey produced a piece of magic to take out home defenders with a pass to full-back Matt Bryant, but Bryant’s through ball was well intercepted.
Daniel Callan then played a long ball to Emeka Okakpu, who picked out York at the far post, but the threat was cleared by the hosts.
On 86 minutes Burton fed Okakpu, who fired wide.
The hosts pushed for an equaliser late on, but Sheerwater held on to pick up a welcome win.
Sheerwater will host Banstead Athletic in the FA Vase on Saturday (3pm) before travelling to Abbey Rangers on Monday (11.30am).
By Trevor Wenden
