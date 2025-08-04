Sheerwater exited the FA Cup with a 3-1 defeat against Bexhill United in the extra preliminary round on Saturday.
The Sheers travelled to Bexhill for their first competitive match of the season in the FA Cup at Eastbourne United’s ground.
The Sheers produced an impressive first-half performance but only netted one goal and missed several good chances to put the game to bed.
Bexhill turned the game on its head in the second half and took their chances to knock the Sheers out of the FA Cup.
The Sheers started on the front foot and hit Bexhill’s crossbar after just three minutes through Elliott York’s ferocious shot.
The visitors continued to press and Kareem Foster blasted the ball over the bar with the goal at his mercy after ten minutes.
Seb Rowland was next to try his luck for Sheerwater on 18 minutes, but his effort was gathered by Bexhill keeper Stef Akras.
The visitors took the lead a minute later when Foster intercepted the ball and stroke the ball into the box for Harvey Valter to score.
Sheers keeper Drew Churchwell then pulled off a good save on 21 minutes to keep the visitors ahead.
Sheerwater were soon back on the front foot and good play from Dan Callan forced a corner, from which York went close with a shot.
Foster and George Mackie linked up with the latter crossing dangerously into the box, before Rowland forced Akras into another save.
Valter and Foster then combined for York to shoot over the bar.
Freddie Bailey, who had commanded the middle of the park, sent George Mackie away down the byline, and his cross into the box was headed over the bar by Foster.
Despite their dominance, Sheerwater only led 1-0 at half-time.
The second half proved to be a different story, and Bexhill got back on level terms on 57 minutes.
The Sheers failed to clear a free kick and the ball was sent across the box for Jack Shonk to score and make it 1-1.
The visitors nearly regained the lead in the 60th minute when Callum Mackie’s shot was pushed behind for a corner by Akras, although the corner ultimately amounted to nothing.
Bexhill took the lead on 71 minutes. A cross was headed away by Matt Bryant, but the ball was picked up by Charlie Curran on the edge of the box and Curran fired a good shot into the corner of the net.
The home side then went 3-1 up in the 78th minute when a ball was played across goal to Max Hollobone, who made no mistake with his finish.
York almost pulled a goal back for Sheerwater when he rifled a shot wide on 83 minutes.
Bexhill saw out the match and will host Raynes Park Vale in the next round of the FA Cup.
Next up for Sheerwater is a home match against Knaphill in their opening game of the season in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday, August 9 (3pm kick-off).
Sheerwater: Churchwell, C Mackie C, G Mackie (Bryant), Rose, McLaughlin, Callan (Vorukov), Bailey, Rowland (Burton), Valter (Okakpu), York, Foster (Boyden).
Substitutes not used: Leeks, Adams.
By Trevor Wenden
