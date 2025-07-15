Sheerwater manager TJ Barbato has been busy building his squad for the upcoming 2025-26 season.
Three new signings have been announced by the Sheers as Barbato prepares for his second full season at the club.
Tom Gardner has agreed to join Sheerwater having played for Woking’s under-23s.
Barbato said: “We’re buzzing to bring Tom on board.
“After three solid years with Woking under-23s – where he wore the armband and led from the front, he now steps into senior football ready to make his mark.
“He’s already had a taste of first-team intensity at Woking, and he’s hungry for more.
“Tom’s a tall, no-nonsense local lad who isn’t afraid to put himself about.
“Tough in the challenge, vocal on the pitch and committed in every session – he’s exactly the kind of character we want in the dressing room.”
Sheerwater have also signed midfielder Dan Callan from Staines Lammas.
Barbato said: “We’re buzzing to welcome Dan Callan to the club.
“He’s a no-nonsense, experienced centre-midfielder.
“He’s exactly the type you want in your side: tough in the tackle, calm under pressure, and not afraid to do the dirty work.
“He’s a real leader on and off the pitch, and is already showing his presence in the dressing room.
“He’s just the kind of player you want heading into a long season.”
Freddie Bailey has also joined Sheerwater following spells at Badshot Lea and Kingstonian last season.
Barbato said: “Freddie is a dynamic central midfielder who loves to get on the ball and make things happen.
“He is known for his range of passing and talent at striking from distance.
“Whether he’s dictating the tempo or popping up with a long-range screamer, Freddie’s the kind of player who brings real energy and quality to the middle of the park.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.