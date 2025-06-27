Sheerwater Football Club have held their annual Mini Sheers Festival of Football.
The football club was transformed into a vibrant festival of camaraderie, skill and spirited competition, with more than 400 boys and girls filling the 4G pitch at Eastwood Leisure Centre for the highly-anticipated annual Mini Sheers Festival of Football.
Under the bright and welcoming sunshine, the air buzzed with excitement as local teams showcased their burgeoning football talents.
From the first whistle, it was evident that the future of football in the community is not only promising but exceptionally bright.
Participants dazzled spectators and parents alike with a sensational display of skills, impressive saves, and unforgettable goals, making it a day to remember for all involved.
The festival not only celebrated the sport but also fostered a sense of community, as families and friends came together to cheer on the rising stars.
As the day drew to a close, the excitement reached a crescendo during the awards ceremony, where the champions of each category were celebrated for their achievements.
The day’s champions were as follows: under-seven champions: Walton & Hersham; under-seven Plate winners: Abbey Rangers Badgers; under-eight champions: Josh Evans; under-eight Plate winners: Woking Town Spartans; under-nine champions: Keko Jets; under-nine Plate winners: Rayners Park Reds; under-ten champions: Abbey Rangers; under-ten Plate winners: Meadow FC.
A special shout-out went to Sheerwater Football Club and the Mini Sheers, whose tireless volunteers organised the event.
The unsung heroes worked behind the scenes to ensure the day ran smoothly, setting up pitches, co-ordinating matches, and providing refreshments to supporters, players and coaches throughout the day.
Sheerwater Football Club look forward to watching these talented footballers grow and develop in the seasons to come.
Anyone who would like more information on Sheerwater FC should visit the club’s website at: https://www.sheerwaterfc.co.uk/
