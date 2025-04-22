Sheerwater rounded off their season with a comprehensive 4-0 defeat against Balham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
Balham came flying out of the traps and got the ball forward quickly, putting Sheerwater under severe pressure. Two early chances went begging with the target missed.
It only took ten minutes for Balham to open the scoring with James Anderson making the most of an error from Sheerwater keeper Fabio Suarez, whose clearance went straight to Anderson who drove into the penalty area and found the bottom corner.
The pressure continued and a rare lapse from Liam Avery on 28 minutes saw his pass out go straight to Jack Banks and his pass put James Adebayo through and his finish gave Suarez no chance.
Five minutes later Adebayo made it three and doubled his tally. A low driven cross from the right saw Adebayo slide in and score off the crossbar. Adebayo and Suarez both got injured in the process and received lengthy treatment before carrying on.
Sheerwater had found a bit of rhythm by this time and put a couple of moves together and from a free kick Theo White forced Balham keeper James Smith to tip his effort over the bar.
Harvey Valter did well inside the box but was forced wide and his goalbound effort was blocked by Jake Henry.
Balham got back on top and on 39 minutes Adebayo completed his hat-trick. Matt Bryant tripped Luke Hedges inside the area and from the resultant penalty, Adebayo found the top corner.
The second half saw Balham on top but Sheerwater were more competitive and tightened up at the back, restricting the home side to only a couple of decent chances.
Sheerwater finished in 14th place in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
By Michael Clement