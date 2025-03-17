Sheerwater slipped to a 3-0 defeat at home to AFC Whyteleafe in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Sheers had a clear game-plan to frustrate their promotion-chasing visitors and sat deep in a defensive shape to not allow space in behind.
AFC Whyteleafe saw plenty of the ball and stuck to their task well.
Sheerwater keeper Drew Churchwell was called upon to deny Aaron Watson with a full-length dive to his left to palm the ball away.
Eric De Melo and Daniel Bennett got shots off that were easily dealt with by Churchwell.
Ryan Gondoh then played a neat one-two and lofted the ball over the advancing Churchwell but the ball went wide.
Sheerwater got forward on occasions and Theo White tricked his way into a couple of dangerous positions and set up Seb Rowland, but he was denied by Whyteleafe keeper Nathan Boahmer.
As the half progressed AFC Whyteleafe became more frustrated, and it remained level at the break.
AFC Whyteleafe took the lead on 56 minutes.
A Sheerwater corner was cleared to the edge of the box and Emanuel Osei was robbed of possession and a fast break saw Gondoh fire in from eight yards.
Sheerwater nearly equalised when Byron Mitchell pounced on a loose ball and advanced before firing a decent effort just wide.
Harvey Valter had an effort from a similar distance which went just wide.
On 87 minutes a corner from the left was headed home by Corey Holder, and in the 92nd minute Ryan Hall’s shot from 18 yards took a big deflection and gave Churchwell no chance.
Next up for Sheerwater is their final home game of the season against Tooting & Mitcham United on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
By Michael Clement