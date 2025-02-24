Sheerwater secured a third successive win with a 3-1 victory at home to Fleet Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Sheers went ahead on 55 minutes when Harvey Valter took a touch before firing home from 25 yards past Fleet keeper Finley Purcell.
The second arrived on 71 minutes. Theo White’s effort was parried by Purcell and Elliott York’s follow up found the top corner.
Fleet replied on 75 minutes when Dan Bone followed up after Sheers keeper Fabio Suarez pushed Leo Decabo’s effort onto the bar.
It was 3-1 in the 90th minute when Callum Mackie’s cross was glanced home by Liam Avery.
By Michael Clement