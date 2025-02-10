Sheerwater produced an impressive performance to earn an excellent 2-0 win against promotion-chasing Tadley Calleva in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
It was Tadley who started the better and Sheers keeper Fabio Suarez made a decent save in the second minute when he got down smartly to save Kieran Rodgers’ header.
Sheerwater settled into the game and a cross from Kareem Foster found George Mackie arriving at the far post, but Tadley keeper Donnacha Burke was out quickly to block.
On 12 minutes Mikhail McLaughlin hit an excellent diagonal pass to Mackie, who brought the ball down on his right foot and lifted a left-footed effort just over.
The opening goal came on 32 minutes.
McLaughlin picked out the run of Mackie and his bullet header was superbly saved by Burke, but Sebastien Rowland got to the rebound and despite the best efforts of Burke the ball crossed the line.
Sheerwater were all action at the start of the second half with Rahman Ajibola getting forward from midfield and causing problems. His cross on 47 minutes was met by Rowland but Burke saved well.
Ajibola then delivered a cross which the arriving Jake Horn headed just over.
Tadley were not out of it and attacked with intent, but Suarez wasn’t seriously tested.
Rodgers should have done better in a good position but could only find the side netting.
Ajibola then worked a good position but his powerful effort was blocked by Dan Williamson.
Sheerwater doubled their advantage on 80 minutes.
Byron Mitchell’s shot across goal was well saved by Burke, but Henry McDonald was on hand to pass the loose ball in from six yards.
Sheerwater will travel to Krooner Park to face Camberley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
By Michael Clement