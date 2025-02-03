Sheerwater drew 2-2 at home to Epsom & Ewell in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Sheers were left frustrated as they let a two-goal lead slip and had to settle for a share of the spoils.
The first chance came on two minutes when Harvey Valter received the ball on the edge of the penalty area and shot on the turn but it went wide.
Elliott York opened the scoring on seven minutes with a sweetly-struck shot as the ball broke to him inside the penalty area. Epsom keeper Kevin Kardel got a hand to it but the power was too much.
Byron Mitchell was picked out by Valter on ten minutes and his effort was brilliantly turned away by Kardel.
York created the second goal in the 16th minute with a strong run down the left. His cross found its way to Kareem Foster and he bundled the ball in from close range.
The Sheers pushed for a third. Mitchell fired over after being set up by Liam Avery, before Callum Mackie’s cross was headed over by Avery.
The last chance of the half fell to Foster, but his effort was held by Kardel.
Epsom saw more of the ball in the second half, and the visitors pulled a goal back on the hour mark.
An inswinging corner by Ali Fofahan was cleared by Matt Bryant but the assistant referee indicated the ball had crossed the line.
Epsom equalised on 81 minutes from another corner. A knockdown fell to Craig Dundas and he forced the ball in.
Sheerwater finished strongly and Foster forced Kardel into an excellent save with a vicious effort from the edge of the area.
Next up for the Sheers is a home game against Tadley Calleva in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
By Michael Clement