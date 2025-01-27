Sheerwater exited the Surrey Senior Cup with a 4-0 defeat at Merstham in the second round.

Merstham went ahead when a low cross was drilled across the penalty area and fell for Olu Lawal, who made no mistake from close range.

It was 2-0 on seven minutes when Lawal’s cross-shot was turned in by Harry Pointing from close range.

The third arrived on 24 minutes when Lawal’s cross was turned in by Sam King.

Sheerwater keeper Fabio Suarez made a string of excellent saves (Photo: Dan Eicke) (Dan Eicke)

Sheers keeper Fabio Suarez kept the score down with a string of excellent saves.

The fourth arrived on 80 minutes when Lee Lewis drove forward and unleashed an unstoppable strike past Suarez.

By Michael Clement