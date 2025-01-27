Sheerwater exited the Surrey Senior Cup with a 4-0 defeat at Merstham in the second round.
Merstham went ahead when a low cross was drilled across the penalty area and fell for Olu Lawal, who made no mistake from close range.
It was 2-0 on seven minutes when Lawal’s cross-shot was turned in by Harry Pointing from close range.
The third arrived on 24 minutes when Lawal’s cross was turned in by Sam King.
Sheers keeper Fabio Suarez kept the score down with a string of excellent saves.
The fourth arrived on 80 minutes when Lee Lewis drove forward and unleashed an unstoppable strike past Suarez.
By Michael Clement