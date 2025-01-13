Sheerwater slipped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Horley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The only goal of the game went to the visitors on 14 minutes and despite plenty of attacking purpose from Sheerwater they were unable to penetrate a stubborn, hard working and disciplined Horley side.
The home side started brightly and Kacper Nozka produced an early cross into the danger area that was headed out for a corner. The corner was flicked on but no one in a blue shirt reacted and the danger was cleared.
Sheerwater kept pressing but Horley looked dangerous and they got the winning goal courtesy of a left-footed finish from Lewis Pearch, who saw his effort go in off the post despite the best efforts of Sheers keeper Fabio Suarez.
The game then see-sawed from end to end with both teams looking sharp, with Sheerwater pushing but Horley dangerous on the counter attack and both defences holding firm.
Theo White created space for himself on 22 minutes and saw a cracking effort smash against the crossbar.
White created another chance for himself but he was unable to keep the effort down.
Sheers skipper Liam Avery thought he had scored just before half-time with a superb dipping volley but Horley keeper Drew Churchwell made an excellent save at full stretch.
The second half saw Horley create the early chances.
Pearch went through on goal but made a mess of his finish, and soon afterwards Suarez made a good save.
George Mackie then came to the rescue for Sheerwater with a last-gasp clearance off his own line.
Churchwell made an excellent save to deny Ben Portbury following good work by White, and Ollie Woolgar’s half-volley from 18 yards went wide as the Sheers slipped to defeat.
By Michael Clement