Sheerwater had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Guildford City in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday after conceding a late equaliser.
The visitors started the match on the front foot and took the lead on 22 minutes through Theo White.
A ball into the box was half cleared and Liam Avery played the loose ball to White who drove an effort on target and a slight deflection saw the ball find the back of the net.
Sheerwater kept up the pressure and White scored again with a dink over City keeper Monty Conway, but a raised flag ruled it out as he was just offside.
The Sheers were quick out of the traps at the start of the second half and White’s delivery on 47 minutes picked out Elliott York, but his downward header lacked power and was saved by Conway.
Guildford responded positively. Qasim Khan escaped down the right and following his cross Darnell Jon-Peter blazed the loose ball over the bar.
On 59 minutes Nik Krokhin played a low ball into the box and Sheerwater’s Jake Horn made a superb block amid a flurry of bodies.
On the hour City’s defence switched off for a second and York had a chance to lift the ball into the net, but the imposing Conway stood tall and plucked the ball out of the air.
Guildford’s Reece Robins looked dangerous on the left and on 69 minutes his 30-yard effort went just wide.
It was Guildford pushing forward now, and Robins’ free kick was spectacularly saved by Sheerwater keeper Fabio Suarez.
From the resulting corner Nik Krokhin headed wide from close range.
As the game entered stoppage time Guildford scored their equalising goal.
Isaac Collins’ deep cross was met at the back post by Krokhin, who netted at the second attempt.
By Michael Clement & Barry Underwood