Guildford City produced an impressive performance to pick up a deserved 2-0 win against Abbey Rangers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
Abbey Rangers dominated the early possession.
Playing some patient passing football Abbey looked to go forward, but without posing a real threat to the Guildford goal.
City’s Manny Acheampong burst into the box at the other end but he was thwarted by a superb challenge.
On six minutes, after possession was lost too easily on halfway, it took a superb block by City skipper Alex Stingelin to keep the scores level.
Abbey were then restricted to two long-range efforts that sailed harmlessly wide.
City gradually started to show confidence on the ball.
On the half hour Reece Robins cut in from the right and shot just over the bar.
Moments later Ben Drake’s cross was met by Acheampong whose header lacked the power to worry Shay Honey in the Abbey goal.
On 33 minutes Luca Le Page’s pass opened up the defence for Darnell Jon-Peter. Jon-Peter’s first touch took him wide, and his effort was blocked by Honey.
Jon-Peter then lifted a close-range free kick over the bar.
On 38 minutes Guildford scored the goal their pressure deserved.
Robins found enough space to drive low across the six-yard box where Deven Reid-Solanki turned the ball in at the back post.
Forward forays from Abbey were restricted during the second half.
City dominated in the middle of the park with Le Page and Drake increasingly influential.
On 88 minutes City scored their second.
Drake won a midfield challenge and found Acheampong in a forward position. Acheampong saw Dominik Vakulya in space outside the box and the Hungarian-born striker fired a low effort past the sprawling Honey.
In the game’s final moments Vakulya forced Honey into a fine save.
By Barry Underwood