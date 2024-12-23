Guildford City won 2-1 at Tooting & Mitcham United in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The hosts started well and took the lead after eight minutes.
Alex Cruikshank skipped in from the left rather too easily and fired a low shot inside the near post.
City slowly came into the game, especially on the counter-attack.
On 16 minutes Darnell Jon-Peter won possession in the centre of the park and following an exchange of passes with Manny Acheampong he fired a shot just wide.
Deven Reid-Solanki saw a shot from 20 yards clear the bar, and shortly afterwards Reece Robins curled an effort just wide following Jon-Peter’s strong run.
On 35 minutes City had a goal disallowed for a narrow offside. Robins played a low cross into the danger area which was converted by Reid-Solanki only to see the assistant referee’s flag raised.
A minute later the same two players combined from the other side of the pitch and this time the goal stood.
Reid-Solanki made good ground down the left and his cross was converted by Robins.
In the opening minute of the second half Reid-Solanki ran into the box and saw his shot go across the face of the goal.
Two minutes later following a corner Nik Krokhin hooked a shot goalwards that struck the foot of the post.
On 54 minutes Redi-Solanki shot inches over the bar from the edge of the box.
Guildford had the benefit of a strong wind at their backs in the second half. Robins’ cross caught the wind and Tooting keeper Toby McKimm had to react well to prevent the ball dipping in under the crossbar.
City’s pressure finally told on 77 minutes. Acheampong’s effort was parried by McKimm. Reid-Solanki followed up and headed the ball towards goal and Sam Sesay bundled the ball over the line.
By Barry Underwood