Defending Aldershot Senior Cup champions Westfield won 2-1 at Guildford City to set up a trip to Fleet Town in the third round.
The visitors went ahead on 57 minutes when Lui Edwards scored an overhead kick from a yard out.
Richard Afrane-Kesey doubled Westfield’s advantage on 76 minutes when he drove into the box and shot into the bottom corner.
Nik Krokhin pulled a goal back for City on 85 minutes when he volleyed into the net from 12 yards out.
Westfield host Raynes Park Vale in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday (3pm), while Guildford travel to Horley in the Combined Counties Premier Division South (3pm).
By Barry Underwood