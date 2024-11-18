Westfield slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Southall in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
The visitors fell behind in the third minute. Jordi Ebanda had plenty of space in the box, which allowed him to tuck his finish neatly past Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent and into the far corner.
Jack Beadle almost equalised on the ten-minute mark when his shot was well dealt with by Southall keeper Michael Edegbe.
Several chances came and went for the Yellas, but the visitors got back on level terms in the 34th minute when Beadle’s excellent finish found the top corner.
The Yellas nearly took the lead in the second half when Caleb Wright’s header hit the crossbar.
Southall regained the lead on 51 minutes when Anthony O’Connor’s cross-shot beat Gallifent and dropped into the net.
Westfield pushed for an equaliser, but the hosts held on to claim the three points.
Saturday’s defeat followed a 2-1 defeat for Westfield at Leatherhead in the third round of the Velocity Cup last Tuesday night (November 12).
The hosts took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Tom Kavanagh’s penalty.
Westfield produced a much-improved second half showing, but the game seemed out of reach when Caleb Wright handled on the line and was sent off. Kavanagh blazed the spot kick high over the bar.
Westfield continued to threaten and were rewarded in the final minute when Lui Edwards flicked on for John Adebiyi to stab home from close range.
Leatherhead regained the lead almost immediately when Kane Fitzgerald sent a ball into the box and Marco Haigh arrived at the back post to scuff an effort which looped up and over the reach of Lewis Gallifent.
Westfield will host South Park (Reigate) at Woking Park in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).
By Harry Powell