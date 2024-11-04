Westfield returned to winning ways with an impressive 2-1 victory at Hartley Wintney in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
The visitors nearly took the lead in the 38th minute when Billy Nutbeam’s header from Andy Crossley’s corner was headed off the line by Reece Wylie.
Hartley Wintney took the lead 30 seconds later when Westfield gave the ball away in midfield and Wylie’s pass set Conor Lynch away to poke the ball past Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent.
The visitors equalised in the 69th minute when Crossley’s corner was cleared to the edge of the area and Tobi Adaje rifled his half-volley into the far corner.
Lui Edwards then had a chance at the near post before excellent link-up play between Nutbeam, Adaje and Edwards led to the latter laying the ball back to Adaje who expertly finished into the corner to put the Yellas 2-1 up on 74 minutes.
Sekou Toure and Jason Vincent missed chances to extend the visitors’ lead, but Westfield kept the home side quiet and saw the game out to claim the three points.
Westfield assistant manager Dave Powell was delighted with the result, and was particularly impressed with his side’s second-half performance.
“We spoke at half-time about increasing the intensity and started the second half really well and pegged Hartley back,” said Powell.
“We then made a couple of personnel changes, bringing on Sekou and Lui, and they provided us with further energy and pace.
“The second half showed the best of us. Our energy levels were spot on and we played the conditions really well and caused Hartley a number of problems.
“We’ve spoken all season about substitutes being important and if someone is on the bench, not sulking, but being ready to come on and make a difference and all of the substitutes did exactly that. Tobi showed his quality.”
New signing Imran Kayani made his Westfield debut on Saturday after signing from Cray Wanderers.
Kayani is a Pakistan international striker, and Powell is delighted to have him on board.
“Imran will prove to be a great signing for us,” said Powell.
Westfield will host Sutton Common Rovers at Woking Park in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday, November 9 (3pm kick-off), and the game will form part of the club’s partnership day with Goldsworth Primary School.
At the beginning of the season Westfield gave a free season ticket to every pupil at the school. The season tickets also get the children’s families in for a reduced rate.
On Saturday all the families from the school will be allowed in for free and they will provide 22 mascots to walk out onto the pitch with the players.