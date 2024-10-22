Westfield returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory at home to Southall in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
Mayowa Adaje’s 60th-minute goal was enough to give the Yellas the three points in front of a crowd of 106 at Woking Park.
The Yellas created the first chance of the evening in the third minute when Lui Edwards drove forward and hit a shot from the edge of the box which was well held by Southall keeper Kojusoluwa Abayomi.
The hosts went close again five minutes later after a flowing move. Adaje’s diagonal ball found Jack Beadle, who played Manolis Gogonas in on the overlap. Gogonas drove to the byline and pulled a dangerous ball across the goal which was well collected by Abayomi.
Southall created their first chance of the evening on nine minutes when Makael Scott drove down the left-hand side and put a ball across goal which was blocked by Gogonas. The rebound fell to Scott, who delivered a teasing ball across goal which couldn’t find anyone.
After an even period of play the Yellas nearly broke the deadlock in the 36th minute. Edwards found space down the right-hand side and his cross picked out John Adebiyi at the back post, who rose highest and saw his header well tipped over the bar by Abayomi.
The score remained goalless at half-time, but Westfield were soon on the front foot in the second half.
Adaje nearly fired the Yellas ahead on 59 minutes when he drove in from the left wing and forced a good save from Abayomi.
Southall went straight down the other end of the pitch and Joshua Green hit a rasping shot which went just wide of the right-hand post.
It was Westfield who broke the deadlock on the hour mark, though, thanks to Adaje. Adaje received the ball in the box, spun away from his marker and expertly fired his right-foot shot into the far corner.
The Yellas didn’t sit on their lead and nearly doubled their advantage in the 66th minute when Adebiyi’s shot went just wide of the left-hand post.
Adebiyi went close again on 79 minutes when his effort was well blocked by Abayomi after a nice passing move by the Yellas.
The home side comfortably saw out the rest of the match to make a welcome return to winning ways.
Next up for Westfield is a home game against Kingstonian in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).