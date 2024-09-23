Westfield exited the FA Trophy with a 3-1 defeat at home to Southern League Division One Central outfit Thame United.
The visitors were fully deserving of their victory in a match where the home side never got going.
A 15th-minute penalty from Harry Alexander gave Thame the upper hand in a half where Westfield rarely threatened.
A Lucas Sinclair effort was the closest the Yellas came to scoring, but his effort on the volley flew just wide.
Thame’s lead was doubled in the 32nd minute following a mix-up at the back, with Dan West finishing as the visitors took a deserved two-goal lead.
Following a double substitution the Yellas rallied after the break and were rewarded midway through the second period when Billy Nutbeam was brought down in the box and Manolis Gogonas sent the Thame keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot.
The visitors restored their two-goal lead in the sixth minute of injury time through Curtis Brown.
Westfield slipped to their first Isthmian League South Central Division defeat of the season last Tuesday night (September 17), when they lost 2-0 at Farnham Town.
After an even opening Westfield should have taken the lead in the eighth minute but Pat Nash saved superbly when Sekou Toure was clean through on goal.
At the other end Hugo Sobte was Westfield’s saviour, making a superb double save from Owen Dean.
The deadlock was broken in the 33rd minute when the home side launched a swift counter-attack and Adam Liddle curled home superbly.
Farnham doubled their advantage with 20 minutes remaining when Harry Cooksley's deflected free kick found the back of the net.
Calvin Camara nearly pulled a goal back for Westfield when his low drive flashed past the post, but the home side held out comfortably to claim the three points.