Westfield thrashed Horndean 4-1 in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
After a fairly-even opening Westfield started to take control and it was one-way traffic as soon as player-manager Andy Crossley hit a top corner curler from 25 yards out in the 25th minute to open the floodgates.
Two quick goals just after the half-hour mark from Lui Edwards and Sekou Toure put the match to bed, with the Hampshire visitors punished for failing to clear their lines.
A fourth in the 39th minute capped a superb half for the Yellas, with Edwards doing well to fire an effort towards the back stick which was met by the sliding Caleb Wright for a rare goal.
As expected the visitors rang the changes during the half-time break, making four substitutions, but it was Westfield who could and should have extended their lead with Edwards and Lucas Sinclair both going agonisingly close.
With 12 minutes remaining Horndean scored a consolation when Chad Field was first to the loose ball after Quincy Rowe cleared off the line, but the damage had been done.
Crossley was delighted with his side’s performance.
“I’m really pleased,” said Crossley. “We played a really good first half. I think all our play was good across the whole team. We defended well. It was disappointing to let one in, but I’m pleased with the result. They (Horndean) had won three out of three, so we knew it was going to be a tough test, but we did well.”
Crossley was particularly happy that his side kept their standards up in the second half after racing into a 4-0 lead at half-time.
“We knew they (Horndean) were going to come out in the second half and try to prove themselves in terms of trying to get on the scoresheet and get into the game, because they had nothing to lose,” said Crossley.
“We spoke to the team at half-time about being professional. The boys are really switched on. We spoke about trying to keep a clean sheet, which didn’t happen, and trying to get some more goals. They were really professional. It’s really important you don’t start to lose that professionalism, and I don’t think we did, so I’m pleased.”
Horndean had gone into the game with nine points out of a possible nine after winning their opening three league games, but Crossley said he had prepared his side exactly like he would for any game.
“We prepare for every game as much as we can,” said Crossley. “We get information on the other team as much as we can and put together a gameplan of how we’re going to play. That doesn’t always pay off – if teams change formation or players – but I’m really focused on our team and how we can hurt other teams.
“We’ve got a really good squad. We’ve got depth in the squad. We’re taking it a game at a time. It’s all about the squad that I’ve got. I know I’ve got good players.”