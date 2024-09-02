Westfield exited the FA Cup in the first qualifying round with a 2-0 defeat at home to Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Chatham Town on Saturday.
The visitors took the lead in the 50th minute when Bailey Akehurst sneaked the ball under Westfield keeper Hugo Sobte.
Chatham doubled their lead on the hour mark when former West Ham forward Freddie Sears found the bottom corner.
Saturday’s defeat followed a 3-1 win for Westfield against Leatherhead in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
Westfield took the lead through Jack Beadle in the fourth minute, and Manolis Gogonas made it 2-0 from the penalty spot before half-time.
Kane Fitzgerald’s 78th-minute penalty made it 2-1, but Emmanuel Abudiore made it 3-1 in stoppage time.
By Harry Powell
Guildford City lost 3-2 at home to Chipstead in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The visitors took the lead in the third minute when Tijani Eshilokun’s shot found the bottom corner.
City equalised on 22 minutes when Tywon Gray’s through ball was finished superbly by Manny Acheampong, who lifted the ball into the net from 20 yards.
Guildford were reduced to ten men on 41 minutes when Darnell Jon-Peter was shown a second yellow card. The visitors regained the lead before the break when Michael Dixon headed home from a left-wing cross.
City equalised on 75 minutes when Gray’s through ball was finished with aplomb by Acheampong. Zak Jakubowski scored Chipstead’s winner three minutes later when he converted from close range.
By Barry Underwood
Sheerwater drew 1-1 at home to Spelthorne Sports in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
Sheerwater took the lead just before half-time when George Mackie rifled his shot into the top left-hand corner of the net.
The visitors equalised on 86 minutes when Liam O’Callaghan found the bottom corner of the goal.
By Michael Clement