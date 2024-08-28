A devastating five-minute spell in the second half saw Guildford City fall to a 4-1 defeat against an impressive Tadley Calleva side in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Despite conceding an early goal there was little between the sides in the first half.
But Guildford couldn’t maintain their intensity after the break, and with player losses to injury thrown in, that crucial second-half spell was too much for the visitors.
After eight high-energy games in just 23 days in August it was no real surprise that the team would feel the effects at some point.
Guildford were caught cold within seconds of the start when Tadley scored early on. A long throw into the box was converted at the second attempt by Alex Miller.
Thereafter in the first period City matched their hosts. Darnell Jon-Peter turned well and from 25 yards his effort went wide.
Tadley’s prolific striker Kieran Rodgers shot over from a good position, but City responded with Manny Acheampong taking a difficult bouncing ball past the goalkeeper but wide of the goal. From a corner Acheampong rose highest and glanced a header just over the bar.
On the half hour from a corner the ball was cleared to the edge of the box where Tobi Falodi curled an effort just wide of the post.
City’s keeper Jacob Terry was kept busy. He saved brilliantly from Jack French after the ball had been given away cheaply, and then in the dying moments of the half he made another good diving save.
After the break City noticeably were not playing at the same level. There was no arguing over Tadley’s second goal however, with French firing a superb effort off the underside of the bar and into the net.
The defining moment in the game came a minute later when the ball was carelessly given away in the last line of defence and Rodgers ran through to slot home for 3-0.
Minutes later a good move from a free kick saw Miller shoot low into the corner and City were suddenly out of the game.
To their credit Guildford rallied. Substitute Joshua Adjei shot over the bar late on and in stoppage time Jon-Peter shot low into the corner for a City consolation.
By Barry Underwood
Sheerwater slipped to a 3-2 defeat at home to Abbey Rangers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The opening goal came on seven minutes when George Mackie delivered a corner perfectly on to the head of Joshua Fitzgerald-Smith and the centre-back headed home.
The lead lasted seven minutes as Abbey winger Jae Kelly did well to dig out a cross and Stuart Mortimer nipped in between two defenders to nod in past Chris Adams.
Abbey took the lead when Sheerwater switched off momentarily and Alfie Burton was put through and beat Adams with an emphatic finish.
In the 45th minute George Sellick delivered a deep cross which was met by Mackie, who pulled the ball back to Harvey Valter who steadied himself before shooting home from six yards to make it 2-2.
The visitors regained the lead on 62 minutes. A corner was cleared but crossed back in, and although Tremayne Wooliscroft didn’t make a good connection the ball deceived Adams and found the corner.
By Michael Clement