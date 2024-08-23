Guildford City produced a thrilling comeback to win 4-2 at Abbey Rangers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Abbey came close to taking the lead after 11 minutes when City keeper Jacob Terry was forced to save well with his legs.
Abbey enjoyed more possession but City did well to defend a series of corners and long-throws. City had forays forward and twice Darnell Jon-Peter saw long-range shots comfortably saved.
Guildford came close to scoring on 33 minutes. Benji Gambrah and Jon-Peter combined well, leading to Ben Drake’s powerful effort which was well saved by Shay Honey.
It seemed that the half would be goalless until on the cusp of the interval the home side won a penalty. A bouncing ball in the City box struck a hand and Kelvin Karanja drove home the spot kick to give the home side an interval lead.
Five minutes after the restart Abbey went two ahead when a low cross was expertly fired home by Brad Marshall.
The home side may have felt that the game was won, but Guildford had other ideas and pulled a goal back within two minutes when some crisp passing led to Gambrah firing into the roof of the net from an acute angle.
On the hour Kainen Oragbade came off the bench and helped change the match in City’s favour. Guildford equalised on 68 minutes when Jon-Peter charged down the goalkeeper to block his clearance and fire home the loose ball.
Guildford stormed forward again and Honey made a good double save to deny Oragbade. On 77 minutes Jon-Peter robbed a defender of possession and fired home a low effort into the corner of the net to make it 3-2.
Five minutes into stoppage time Sweeney nerves eased when Oragbade shot past the despairing Honey to make it 4-2.
Guildford almost made it five when Freddie Robins’ effort from distance entered the net a second after the final whistle sounded.
By Barry Underwood
Sheerwater slipped to a narrow 4-3 defeat at Tooting & Mitcham United in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Tooting started the better, but Sheerwater’s George Sellick looked dangerous going forward and forced a corner on seven minutes after getting past Isy Nzelo. The corner was cleared and fell to George Mackie who hit a powerful shot on target, but the ball struck the referee.
Tooting’s Sam Williams missed an excellent chance to open the scoring on ten minutes, heading well over from close range.
Sheerwater came even closer soon afterwards. Mackie found Sellick with a long-range pass and he danced around Nzelo and picked out Elliott York six yards out. York did everything right and side-footed on target, but Sam Orisatoki made a superb block. At the other end Sheerwater keeper Chris Adams tipped over a dipping effort from Orisatoki.
Nathan Pooley was in the thick of the action in midfield but Luke Dunn and Jamie Pike were struggling to have an impact as Tooting gained the upper hand.
The deadlock was broken on 23 minutes. Callum Mackie was caught on the ball and Tooting whipped in a cross which was controlled by Sam Oldham, who fired past Adams. It was nearly two when indecision in the area saw the ball fall to Oldham again, but Adams was out smartly to save.
Sheerwater’s equaliser was down to more good work from Sellick. He glided past Nzelo who then tripped him, and the referee pointed to the spot. York took the responsibility and easily found the bottom corner to make it 1-1.
Sheerwater fell 2-1 behind shortly after half-time. Kalin Lisbie tried to clear but missed the ball and Oldham was the recipient of a cross and made no mistake from six yards.
It was a setback for the Sheers, but Jav Waugh replaced Dunn and the visitors got on the front foot and Sellick made room for a shot which whistled just wide.
Harvey Valter then replaced Pike and he soon had Sheerwater level. A superb through ball from York saw him burst through and fire a cracking effort past Toby McKimm.
Tooting were then awarded a penalty when Pooley attempted to clear and a Tooting player went down. Williams scored emphatically from 12 yards to make it 3-2.
Minutes later it was 4-2 when Ashley Sheppard scored the goal of the game with a screamer from 25 yards.
Sheerwater poured forward and a sweeping move down the left saw Callum Mackie feed Valter, who produced another stunning finish to make it 4-3.
By Michael Clement