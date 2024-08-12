Sheerwater got their Combined Counties Premier Division South campaign off to a winning start with an entertaining 4-3 win against Camberley Town on Saturday.
The Sheers produced a composed, attacking performance and created plenty of chances.
Camberley opened the scoring with Luis Hamblin being put through and scoring with composure past Chris Adams.
The lead didn’t last long as a fine ball from Roje Grant put Elliott York away and he finished superbly to find the bottom corner.
On 28 minutes York was on the scoresheet again. George Sellick fed the ball through and York cut inside and fired under Owen Crawford.
The second half began with Sheerwater having a poor five minutes at the back. Poor decision making and sloppy passes gave Camberley a lift and they came close twice, with Adams making a save and a free kick going just over.
On 54 minutes a through ball by Camberley saw Josh Fitzgerald-Smith make a rash challenge and concede a penalty. Hamblin made no mistake to make it 2-2.
Sheerwater responded to this and played some superb passing football. Jamie Pike was introduced and he controlled the tempo for the Sheers and almost scored with a low effort from distance. Crawford made two saves from long-range efforts and Sellick was causing havoc down the left with crosses and shots.
Skipper Nathan Pooley scored a cracking goal to put Sheerwater ahead on 80 minutes. A quick passing move saw Pooley feed George Mackie and continue his run into the box. Mackie picked him out and Pooley directed a header into the far corner.
Brooklyn Hyseni was introduced and almost scored with his first touch. Pike played him through and Crawford made a fine save. Hyseni didn’t miss with his second effort. He beat two players and cut onto his right foot to plant a fantastic effort past Crawford.
Camberley’s Tom Wensley prodded in from close range late on to make it 4-3.
By Mike Clement
Guildford City produced a superb display to win 5-0 at Epsom & Ewell in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
City played their customary passing game and worked hard off the ball defending from the front.
In the opening minutes Benji Gambrah headed wide from a Josh Adjei cross. Within minutes Guildford had a golden chance to open the scoring. Manny Acheampong latched onto Darnell Jon-Peter's through ball, but Epsom’s Fabien Witter got down well to stop the goalbound effort.
City were not stalled for long. Gambrah and Acheampong combined to set up Jon-Peters who finished powerfully from 15 yards. After City’s defence failed to clear their lines debutant keeper Jacob Terry was called into action, making a fine save at the near post.
The home side enjoyed more possession later in the half, and they came close when Will Kendall blazed a shot just over from 20 yards.
A vital moment in the game came on 33 minutes following a City corner. Jake Brown saw his goalbound header handled on the line by Adam Green. Green was shown red and left the game, while Brown stepped up to net from the penalty spot.
Two minutes into stoppage time Epsom had a great chance to go in with a goal of their own. Luke Miller burst through on the right, but his effort hit the side netting.
City maintained their form after the break. Within five minutes the visitors notched their third goal. Jon-Peter advanced into space before rifling a beauty into the top corner from 25 yards.
A minute later he almost repeated the exercise from a free kick. A further minute on Witter saved spectacularly from a third Jon-Peter effort.
On 54 minutes Epsom’s Kendall drove a free kick just wide, but within four minutes City had scored their fourth. From a clever free kick Malachai Cole had space to cut inside and curl an effort just inside the far post.
Acheampong blazed over from a good position, and after 68 minutes Guildford scored a fifth to put the game to bed. Toby Falodi’s free kick caused chaos in the six-yard box and the ball entered the net off the unfortunate Miller.
With 15 minutes remaining Jacob Terry saved brilliantly from Kendall’s flying header. Late on Cole shot straight at the home keeper, and in stoppage time debutant Tywon Gray struck the foot of the post with a low drive.
Guildford were also in action last Tuesday night (August 6), when Keoindre Ellis-Vassell’s equaliser rescued a point in a 1-1 draw at Sandhurst Town.
By Barry Underwood