Guildford City won 3-1 at home to Godalming Town in the second round of the Southern Combination Cup.
Right from the off City looked a rejuvenated side following their win against Chipstead. Enjoying a lot of the ball, Guildford’s early efforts on goal were from long range and didn’t especially threaten the visitors’ goal.
As the half developed Godalming came more into the game without creating a significant chance on goal.
The home side’s passing was impressive and on 38 minutes City took the lead. Josh Adjei’s pace allowed him to win a ball in a threatening position. His pass to Kallum Peart saw the striker run into the box where he went down under a challenge for a penalty. Up stepped Kai Zini to convert from the spot.
Zini nearly added a second minutes later when he dribbled deep into the box, only to lose control with Godalming goalkeeper Stephen Douglas advancing on him.
Guildford opened the second period on the front foot, with Douglas called into action on numerous occasions. His best save was a flying effort from Peart’s blockbuster. Zini then forced a fine double save from Douglas to keep Godalming in the game.
Godalming’s main threat throughout came from corners, but City keeper Marvin Wood and his defence dealt with the threat.
City doubled their advantage in the 76th minute when Jojo Ampah unleashed a low shot from the right that deflected into the far corner off a defender.
A minute later it was three. Zini burst through and shot past Douglas into the roof of the net.
Godalming pulled a goal back on 86 minutes when Cameron Edwin ran through and slide the ball past Wood.
But Guildford weren’t to be denied, and they advanced to the third round of the Combination Cup.
By Barry Underwood
