Guildford City claimed their first victory in 24 matches with an emphatic 4-1 win at home to Chipstead in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
City started brightly and nearly took an early lead through Daniel Fosu, but he failed to get enough power on his shot.
Chipstead took the lead in the fifth minute through Tyrone Selormey, who rounded City keeper Marvin Wood to score with ease.
Guildford weren’t deterred and equalised three minutes later. Fosu did well and the loose ball fell to Kai Zini, who calmly slotted home.
Zini chased a through ball on 15 minutes, giving Fosu a shooting chance which was saved by Chipstead keeper Mo Otuyo just outside his penalty area, resulting in Otuyo being shown a red card.
On 29 minutes City went ahead. Fosu had a shot blocked and the loose ball fell to Zini who fired into the roof of the net.
The visitors had a couple of long-range efforts that didn’t threaten City’s goal, while Alex McLean’s shot was blocked by stand-in Chipstead keeper Kamran Campbell onto the crossbar.
Guildford opened the second period brightly and should have scored through the otherwise impressive Callum Hope. A ball was played across the box after fine build-up play but Hope shot wide of the target.
Five minutes into the half Guildford won a penalty. Naison O’Neill went down in a heap in the box and Zini stepped up to complete his hat-trick.
Zini then made a good arcing run that led to him shooting wide, while at the other end Wood couldn’t hold a cross, but Tre Woolliscroft cleared excellently off the line.
City scored their fourth on 88 minutes when the ball ricocheted around the six-yard box before falling to Woolliscroft, who netted from 15 yards.
By Barry Underwood
