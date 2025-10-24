Guildford City fell to a 3-1 defeat at Tooting & Mitcham United in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
City started poorly start and fell behind on six minutes when the ball fell to Tooting’s Max Oldham on the edge of the box, and he superbly struck a rocket into the corner of the net.
Guildford did have an early chance when a free kick into the box found Manny Acheampong in space, but Acheampong miscued his attempt.
On the quarter-hour mark Oldham hit the post after a shot on the turn, and two minutes later Tooting won a penalty for handball which Shay Brennan netted to make it 2-0.
There were then chances at either end. Deven Reid-Solanki curled an effort just wide, while Oldham’s flying header went wide for Tooting.
On 30 minutes Ben Drake found Acheampong in space in the box, but his right-foot effort lacked real power and Tooting keeper Toby McKimm saved low down to his right.
A minute later City did score, when Reid-Solanki’s excellent pass found Kai Zini who went past a defender and slotted the ball past McKimm.
For the majority of the second period Guildford pushed for an equaliser. Zini saw a shot saved after cutting in from the left, and twice overlapping runs from speedy substitute Malachi O’Connor led to threatening crosses into the box.
As the half neared its end Tooting again threatened, and City back-up keeper Bill Wilson spectacularly saved Antonio Simeone’s powerful header.
On 74 minutes Conor Melody’s corner just cleared the heads of the Guildford defenders on the line for what proved to be the match-clinching goal.
Twice in the final moments Wilson again saved well, but the last word came from City when Zini and Reid-Solanki combined and the latter’s effort just cleared the crossbar.
By Barry Underwood
