The Knapers left it late to claim victory at Redding Way, as Rami Halloufi produced a moment of real quality deep into stoppage time to snatch a 1-0 win over Guildford City in a match that struggled to find rhythm throughout.
The opening half was littered with stoppages and fouls, with neither side able to build any sustained momentum.
Guildford’s Ben Drake was shown an early yellow card as tempers flared in midfield.
Knaphill created the clearer openings in the first half – Jack Baisden drove forward from left-back and fired just wide of the far post, before Olly Woolgar forced a strong save from Guildford keeper Bill Wilson shortly before half-time.
Guildford’s best chance of the first half came from a spell of pinball inside the Knaphill box, but the home defence scrambled clear to ensure it remained goalless at the break.
Both teams grew into the game after the restart, with Knaphill gradually pushing higher while Guildford looked threatening on the counter.
Knappers manager Mike Woolgar turned to his bench to shift the momentum, with Jack Phillips replacing Elijah Hopwood on 59 minutes to offer a different attacking option before Ross Murdoch made his return from injury and came on for Ben Mitchell shortly afterwards.
New Knaphill dual signing Frazier Osunkoya was introduced for his debut in the 72nd minute, replacing Max Lohmeier, before Daryl Cooper-Smith entered the action late on in search of a goal.
Guildford almost stole the lead when Charlie Robertson broke forward and struck powerfully towards goal, but Knappers keeper Harvey Keogh reacted superbly to turn Robertson’s effort around the post.
The decisive moment came in the 95th minute. After Knaphill recycled possession from a second-phase attack, the ball was worked out to Phillips on the left. Phillips cut inside and delivered a teasing cross to the back post, where Halloufi met the ball first time on the volley, sending his effort crashing into the top right-hand corner of the net.
It was a chance that could easily have ended up in the car park, but Halloufi’s technique was perfect and his dramatic late winner sparked wild celebrations from the home crowd and Knaphill bench alike.
There was still time for Jack Carrod to receive a late booking as Knaphill saw out the closing moments to secure a hard-fought win.
It was far from a free-flowing contest, but Knaphill had found a way to win it in dramatic style. The late moment of quality from Halloufi capped off a gritty display and another clean sheet for a Knaphill side showing real resilience and belief.
Knaphill: Harvey Keogh, Ross Cheek (c) (Daryl Cooper-Smith 89), Michak Stanic Stewart, Max Lohmeier (Frazier Osunkoya 72), Jack Baisden, Rami Halloufi, Olly Woolgar, Jack Carrod, Ben Mitchell (Ross Murdoch 62), Louis Collins, Elijah Hopwood (Jack Phillips 59).
Substitute not used: Dom Hamilton Green.
Guildford City: Bill Wilson, Alex Redway-Brown, Tobi Falodi (Charlie Robertson 67), Alex McLean (Luca Le Page 67), Alexander-William Nwadike, Daniel Nkansah (Larrel Walker 46 (Alex Stingelin 85)), Joshua Adjei, Ben Drake, Sam Sesay (Robbie Mundow 90), Kai Zini (c), Joe Atkin.
Referee: Rohan Chotai.
Attendance: 115.
By James Carpenter
