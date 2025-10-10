Knaphill began their Surrey Senior Cup campaign in style, producing a composed and hard-working performance to defeat Ashford Town (Middlesex) 3-1 away from home and book their place in round two.
Ashford started the brighter of the two sides, moving the ball well and enjoying the early exchanges, but Knaphill soon settled. Louis Collins had the first real sight of goal, curling a free kick around the wall from just outside the box, but Marcin Brzozowski got down sharply to turn it round the post.
Ashford threatened from a corner that wasn’t fully cleared. The ball broke to Lewis Flatman on the edge of the box, and his low drive fizzed narrowly wide, a warning before Knaphill’s pressing and work rate began to take hold.
The breakthrough came on 30 minutes. Knaphill worked the ball patiently across the back line before finding Jack Baisden on the left. He whipped a dangerous cross into the area where Aidan King ran onto it, chested it down past the defender and struck on the half-volley. Brzozowski got a hand to it, but the ball looped up and over him into the net to give Knaphill the lead.
Just four minutes later, the press paid off again. Ashford looked to play out from the back, but King closed down the defender, won possession, and calmly slotted home into the bottom right-hand corner for 2-0.
Ashford had their moments, but Knaphill’s structure and intensity, led by King at the front, ensured they went in two goals ahead at the break.
King, who had been outstanding throughout the first half, was forced off at half-time after a head clash late in the opening period, replaced by Olly Woolgar.
The hosts pulled one back shortly after the restart with a clever free kick routine. Jack Beadle rolled the ball square to Flatman, who was left unmarked on the edge of the box, and he struck first time into the bottom right-hand corner to make it 2-1.
Knaphill’s response was instant. Lewis Collins carried the ball down the left and delivered a cross into the box, where an Ashford defender failed to bring it under control. Thomas Harland-Goddard reacted quickest, calmly slotting into the bottom left-hand corner to restore the two-goal cushion at 3-1.
Moments later, the game turned as Joe Throp was shown a red card on 54 minutes for a tackle the referee deemed dangerous on the follow-through, a decision that left the Knaphill bench frustrated.
Despite being reduced to ten men, Knaphill’s discipline and resilience shone through. Baisden, already on a yellow, was replaced by Rami Halloufi to manage the risk, while Ben Mitchell came on for Harland-Goddard, bringing fresh energy and winning important free kicks to ease the pressure.
Ashford pushed forward late on, but Knaphill stood firm, and were first to every header, every clearance and every second ball. In stoppage time, Jack Phillips, who had worked tirelessly throughout, was replaced by Elijah Hopwood as Knaphill professionally managed the closing stages.
Ashford Town (Middlesex): Brzozowski, Paine, Kazi (O’Neill 53), Bello-Balogun (Humphries 65), Elliott (c), Poley, Harris, McDonald (Iqbal 58), Pepple (Day 58), Flatman, Beadle.
Substitute not used: Bitmead.
Knaphill: Keogh, Lohmeier, Stanic Stewart, Burnham (c), Baisden (Halloufi 58), Throp, Phillips (Hopwood 91), King (Woolgar 46), Collins, Harland-Goddard (Mitchell 64), Wensley.
Substitute not used: Hamilton Green.
By James Carpenter
