But Knaphill responded emphatically. On 68 minutes Woolgar hooked the ball forward for Sackey, who combined with Collins before the latter was clattered in the box. With protests waved away, the loose ball fell kindly back to Sackey, who calmly slotted low into the corner for 4-1. Collins had worked tirelessly on debut down the left and was replaced shortly afterwards by Elijah Hopwood, who immediately added pace and energy on the flank.