Knaphill lost 3-0 against Cobham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The hosts produced a blistering first-half display to sweep aside the Knappers at the Reg Madgwick Stadium.
Cobham struck inside four minutes. A cross from the right found Malachi Thomas, who judged the flight perfectly, waited for it to drop, and lashed a first-time volley into the net.
The second was even more spectacular. Cobham pressed high to win back possession, and Jacob Desa quickly fed Ryan Marklew. Spotting goalkeeper Harvey Keogh off his line, Marklew unleashed a swerving drive from 45 yards that flew into the top right-hand corner.
Cobham’s third arrived in the 38th minute. Thomas drove into the left-hand side of the area and fired a low shot across Keogh that looked destined for the far corner. Marklew, alert to the chance, tapped it home to complete his double and put the result beyond doubt before half-time.
Knaphill rarely threatened in the opening period, though Rami Halloufi tested Cobham keeper Harry Cawdron with a firm strike, while Maurice Black worked tirelessly up front to keep the home defence busy.
The visitors were more structured after the break, enjoying more of the ball and limiting Cobham’s attacking threat. Their best opening came when a close-range effort flashed just wide of the post, but otherwise clear-cut chances were scarce.
At the other end, Keogh made several good saves to keep Knaphill in the contest, including a sharp one-on-one stop. He did save one shot into the path of Marklew, who tucked away the rebound, only to be denied by the assistant’s flag.
Keogh’s display was capped with a late penalty save, pushing away Nicolas Osborne’s low strike.
Cobham went down to ten men in the 83rd minute when Thomas was sent to the sin bin, but by then the result was long beyond doubt.
By James Carpenter
