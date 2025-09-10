Knaphill scored a late equaliser to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw against Epsom & Ewell in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Dale Burnham’s 90th-minute header salvaged a point for the Knappers as they battled back from two goals down to earn a share of the spoils.
Knaphill made the short trip to Cobham’s Reg Madgwick Stadium to face Epsom & Ewell.
Epsom & Ewell started the brighter of the two sides, putting Knaphill under pressure in the early stages and deservedly moving into a two-goal lead. But as the game wore on, Knaphill grew in belief and created momentum of their own, capped by Burnham’s dramatic late equaliser.
Knaphill’s evening began with an early setback when Ross Cheek was forced off injured after just 17 minutes, replaced by Aidan King. Moments later, Epsom created the first clear chance as midfielder Brendan Murphy-McVey whipped a free kick over the wall, forcing Knappers keeper Harvey Keogh into a sharp save low to his left.
On 22 minutes, the hosts went in front from the penalty spot. Jack Carrod’s late challenge on Andrew Herring saw the pair tangle in the box, and referee Christopher Gustafsson pointed straight to the spot. Adam Grant Green converted confidently into the bottom left-hand corner of the net, sending Keogh the wrong way.
Twelve minutes later, it was 2-0. A corner wasn’t cleared and the ball was worked back to Luke Miller, whose first-time pass found Stefan Aiwone. He slipped it through to Kingsley Anokye, who controlled well before steering his finish around Keogh.
Knaphill almost responded immediately. Elijah Hopwood’s strike was blocked, the rebound falling to Sid Cannon, whose fierce effort from distance rattled the crossbar.
On 39 minutes Knaphill pulled a goal back. Tom Wensley’s deep delivery caused problems for Epsom keeper Faebian Witter, pressured by Carrod. Cannon pounced on the loose ball and was brought down, leaving the referee no choice but to award a penalty. Ben Mitchell stepped up and smashed his spot-kick into the top right-hand corner of the net to halve the deficit.
Just before half-time, Epsom threatened again when Anokye found space inside the box, but Burnham slid across with a vital block to deflect the effort over the bar.
Early in the second half, King picked up a yellow card for a foul in midfield, but Knaphill continued to push forward. Max Lohmeier won possession on halfway and released Carrod, who surged past Antonios Nazareth and went through one-on-one with Witter. His shot across goal was parried away, with no Knaphill player close enough to follow in.
In search of an equaliser, Knaphill introduced debutant Maurice Black and switched to two up front.
The pressure finally told in the 90th minute. Hopwood whipped a teasing ball into the danger area, where Burnham, captaining the side on the night, rose highest and flicked a header into the top left-hand corner of the net.
Epsom’s frustration showed as Kallum Peart was cautioned in the closing stages, before the hosts almost snatched it when Anokye picked out substitute Obasanjo Akinniranye at the back post, but he blazed over from close range and the final whistle soon followed.
Knaphill finished the stronger of the two sides, showing resilience and determination to claim a deserved point on the road after making a slow start.
By James Carpenter
