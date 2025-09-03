Knaphill’s FA Cup run ended in the cruellest fashion as Hackney Wick grabbed a winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time at Redding Way.
Substitute Joshua Olorunishola’s strike broke Knaphill hearts after a spirited second-half performance.
Knaphill settled quickly and showed strong shape and discipline, frustrating Wick and limiting them to just two clear openings before the break.
The first came in the 16th minute when Jamie Aker crossed deep to the back post for Leo Lopate, who was left unmarked but looped his header over the bar.
Just before half-time, Wick threatened again. Lopate drove into the box in stoppage time, twisting inside and outside Dale Burnham before curling a shot just wide of the far post. Knaphill’s defensive structure held firm, and the sides went in level at 0-0.
Knaphill came out brighter after the restart, but it was Wick who tested the goal first. Midfielder Noah Ferraz surged forward and his effort deflected off Max Lohmeier, looping towards the top corner, only for Harvey Keogh to tip it away at full stretch.
Wick took the lead on the hour. From a corner, Andre Anderson darted across the near post and glanced a header past Keogh to make it 1-0.
The response was spectacular. Six minutes later, Ross Cheek stood over a free kick from 30 yards and whipped a stunning strike into the top left corner that levelled the tie and lifted the home crowd.
With the tie heading towards a replay, the visitors struck in the seventh minute of stoppage time. A long throw into the Knaphill box was flicked on by Jack Carrod, falling to substitute Olorunishola on the edge of the area. He met it first-time with a low volley that skipped just in front of Keogh’s dive and nestled in the net.
By James Carpenter
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.