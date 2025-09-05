Knaphill won 2-1 at Horley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Knappers secured a valuable three points on the road as goals from debutant Bradley Sweeney and Ross Cheek gave them victory at The New Defence.
Knaphill almost made the breakthrough early on when a long throw from Tom Wensley was headed clear, only for Dale Burnham to keep it alive and lay off to Sweeney. Sweeney’s effort from the edge of the box skimmed the outside of the post.
Horley then went close themselves. Coby Acquaye broke through on goal, but Burnham recovered with a sliding challenge before Harvey Keogh raced off his line to block. With the keeper stranded, Lewis Pearch tried his luck from distance, sending his shot wide of the left post.
The opener came in the 23rd minute. Sweeney latched onto a long ball over the top and used his pace to get clear and calmly slotted inside the right-hand post to open his account.
Horley pressed after the break as Joshua Rapson blazed over from close range in the 52nd minute, but Knaphill struck again soon afterwards.
Sid Cannon’s corner was initially cleared, but when the ball came back to him he delivered a superb whipped cross with pace. Cheek timed his run perfectly, flicking his header into the top right-hand corner in the 57th minute to double the lead.
Horley stayed in the contest, with Ben Dyson dragging a one-on-one wide in the 76th minute, before Jack Sims rounded Keogh and squared for Acquaye in the 84th minute to pull one back.
Deep into stoppage time Horley goalkeeper Zac Basey ventured forward, volleying on target, but Knaphill stood firm.
In a scrappy ending, Sweeney and Burnham were both booked, while Horley’s Pearch also saw yellow in added time.
By James Carpenter
