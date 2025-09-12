Knaphill conceded in stoppage time as they lost 4-3 at home to Camberley Town in a seven-goal thriller in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Knappers led 2-0 and 3-2 through goals from Sid Cannon, Bradley Sweeney and Maurice Black, but two late strikes from Mikey Milchev-Szczepaniak sealed a dramatic turnaround for Camberley as Knaphill endured a cruel night at Redding Way.
Knaphill made a dream start. On 13 minutes, Ben Mitchell won the ball high up the pitch and released Sweeney down the right. His cross was parried by Camberley keeper Dom West, but only into the path of Cannon, who slotted into the bottom corner to put the Knappers 1-0 up.
Camberley responded with their first real opening on 25 minutes, Adam Aziz forcing Knappers keeper Harvey Keogh into a fingertip save onto the post before Tom Wensley cleared Jamie Hoppitt’s follow-up header off the line.
Knaphill looked to be in command when they doubled their lead on the half-hour. A miskicked clearance from Jacob Wheeler fell to Sweeney, who calmly finished into the bottom corner for 2-0.
The visitors then grew into the game. Milchev-Szczepaniak struck the stanchion under pressure from Dale Burnham, before ex-Knapper Aziz pulled one back on 37 minutes with a finish from inside the box.
Seconds before half-time, Knaphill almost restored their two-goal cushion when Thomas Harland-Goddard’s curling strike was tipped wide spectacularly by West.
Instead, Camberley went in level, as Knaphill failed to clear a Hayden Stedman free kick and skipper Mckenzie Clayton lashed home to make it 2-2.
Knaphill looked to regain the lead after the restart. Substitute Danny Taylor almost made an instant impact, rising well at the back post from an Elijah Hopwood cross but heading wide.
Further changes followed to inject fresh energy. Max Lohmeier replaced the hard-working but exhausted Jack Baisden, while Black came on for Hopwood to add a second striker. Aidan King slotted into midfield for Cannon, and Harland-Goddard, after another solid shift, made way for Olly Woolgar.
Woolgar soon found space in the box and forced another excellent save from West, who tipped his low effort onto the post.
The pressure eventually told on 74 minutes, when Woolgar’s corner was recycled into the box. Michak Stanic-Stewart hooked it back across, Mitchell battled superbly inside the six-yard area, and Black pounced to smash home his first Knaphill goal to put the home side 3-2 up.
But Camberley’s response was relentless. On 88 minutes, a looping header from Josh Hooks sent Milchev-Szczepaniak clear. Burnham slipped at the vital moment and the striker drove into the corner for 3-3.
Moments later, Milchev-Szczepaniak collided with Keogh outside the box, with the Knaphill keeper cautioned despite visiting protests for a red.
The decisive blow came in stoppage time. Substitute Luke Ifil’s cross was headed against the post by Hoppitt, the ball rolling agonisingly across the line. As Knaphill scrambled to clear, Milchev-Szczepaniak reacted first, bundling it over the line to complete a dramatic turnaround and spark wild Camberley celebrations.
For Knaphill, it was a disappointing night. Despite leading three times, they never truly found their rhythm and only showed glimpses of quality. Lapses in clearing second balls and a lack of energy in the closing stages proved costly, with Camberley’s persistence ultimately deciding the contest.
By James Carpenter
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.