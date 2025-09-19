Just four minutes later came the decisive moment. Sackey did well to hold possession in midfield before laying it off to Jack Baisden at left-back. Baisden slid a ball down the line for Carrod, who found space on the left wing. Carrying the ball calmly into the box, Carrod showed real composure as he worked his way to the byline before whipping a low strike across goal into the bottom right-hand corner to put Knaphill 2-1 up.