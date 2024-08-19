Sheerwater slipped to a narrow 4-3 defeat at home to Corinthian Casuals in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Sheers opened the scoring on five minutes when Luke Dunn and George Mackie combined to set up George Sellick to score in the right-hand corner of the Casuals net.
The visitors levelled things when Kiyo Brown and Reyon Dillon combined to set up Diogo De Silva, who stroked the ball past Chris Adams.
The Sheers regained the lead when Elliott York laid the ball across the goal for Sellick to fire in at the near post on 24 minutes.
Two minutes later the Casuals were level again after the Sheers failed to stop the run of Jonathan Gjoshe down the right-hand side. Gjoshe fed Dillon, who scored with a low finish into the far corner of the Sheerwater net.
On 55 minutes the Casuals took the lead for the first time. The Sheers failed to clear the initial attack and the ball fell for Ben Cheklit to thump home from distance to make it 3-2.
The Sheers equalised on 56 minutes when Mackie evaded the Casuals defenders down the right to whip in a cross for York to stab home for 3-3.
The Sheers had a glorious chance to regain the lead when Jamie Pike had just visiting keeper Jack Greenaway to beat, but his effort missed the target.
Sheerwater had a goal ruled out on 78 minutes when a high ball into the Casuals area was allowed to bounce and keeper Greenaway appeared to foul York. York squeezed the ball out from a defender and toe poked the ball home, but the referee felt York had touched the ball with his hand while on the floor. The referee also denied the Sheers’ penalty claim.
On 80 minutes the Casuals scored the winner when Emerson Pilonetto sent a low cross into a dangerous area and Da Silva stepped over the ball to allow the ball to run to the unmarked Barbosa, who finished firmly into the Sheers net.
The Sheers were not finished, with York blazing over the target on 86 minutes. The hosts were denied a penalty on 87 minutes when Brooklyn Hyseni broke clear of the Casuals defence and went down under a challenge, but the referee felt he went down too easily.
In the last minute a Sheers shot ricocheted in the heart of the Casuals area, where Liam Avery took down the ball and swivelled only for his shot to go wide of the target.
By Trevor Wenden
Guildford City slipped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Cobham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday afternoon.
Cobham deservedly took the three points at the Leg o’ Mutton Field when for the first time this season Guildford faltered with their performance on the pitch.
City had players absent after a tough period of games, and from the off the side looked off the pace.
Cobham looked sharp, and on another day would have won by more than a single goal. Derrick Hayford and winger Patrick Murray stood out especially as likely match winners.
Hayford headed wide early on before City responded with a trio of high balls into the box from set pieces.
City were under pressure for much of the first half. Mo Sabek cleared well under pressure at the back post, while Hayford forced Jacob Terry into a fine save from a free kick. Terry then did well to block another effort with his body.
For a moment the travelling Sweeney were lifted when Darnell Jon-Peter burst through several challenges before mistiming his shot. The home side looked sharper as City struggled to win possession in the middle of the park. As half-time approached Terry tipped another effort over the bar.
The second half continued in much the same vein, and City boss Carl Taylor made a triple substitution on the hour in an effort to spark some life into his team.
On 66 minutes Cobham finally found their way to goal. City coughed up possession and the influential Hayford fired home from 25 yards.
City did manage to push forward in the later stages, but an equaliser would have been unjust on the home side.
In stoppage time Yomi Obafemi saw a powerful shot blocked and that was as close as they came. But with bodies due back shortly Guildford must get back on the horse and find the form that has impressed in the opening games.
By Barry Underwood